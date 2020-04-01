Namibians stuck in the UK offered a ride home

Staff Reporter

48 LUCKY Namibians living in the UK have been offered a final chance to return home amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the High Commission of Namibia in the UK announced.

According to the social media platforms of the Commission, Namibians stranded in the UK and other countries in Europe have an opportunity to travel to Namibia through Frankfurt, Germany on the 1st of April.

“A Lufthansa flight is scheduled to depart from Frankfurt on 1st April 2020 at 22:00 to Windhoek. There are only 48 seats available. Please contact the Embassy of Namibia in Berlin to make the necessary arrangements. All returning Namibians will be placed under mandatory supervised quarantine for 14 days,” the statement reads.