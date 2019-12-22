Namibians rejoice as good rains fall

Niël Terblanché
GOOD downpours were reported over large parts of Namibia from as far south as Kalkrand to as far north a Opuwo.
While prospects for rain over member states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) situated south is moderate, the southern part of Angola and some parts of Zambia seems to receiving good rains which will fill the perennial rivers that flow along Namibia’s northern border. Like Namibia Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Botswana and South Africa is still grappling with an intense drought.
Towrds the south of Namibia residents of Kalkrand and surrounding areas reported welcome down pours earlier on Sunday reported good rains on Sunday afternoon.
Good rains were also reported further north towards Rehoboth and Windhoek. Residents of the capital city also rejoiced when rain fell late on Sunday afternoon. Isolated thundershowers were also reported towards the east and north of Windhoek during the day.
A worker on a farm to the north east of Okahandja sent a picture of rain water that inundated the farm roads to his employer and reported that the a lot of rain fell accompanied with hail was encountered on the fram.
West of Okahandja farmers towards Karibib reported isolated thinder showers. Further north Otjiwarongo, Otavi, Tsumeb and Grootfontein also received good rains over the past 48 hours.
Heavy rains were also reported over the Etosha National Park on Saturday and Sunday.
Towards the north west Kamanjab and Outjo also received good down pours while the areas surrounding Opuwo also had good rains.
The Namibia Meteorological Service predicts fine and hot conditions in the south west, while elsewhere partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated to scattered thundershowers in the north, central high ground and the East are still in the forecast.
Holiday makers and residents at the coast can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with fog patches in the morning.