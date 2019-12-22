Namibians rejoice as good rains fall

Niël Terblanché

GOOD downpours were reported over large parts of Namibia from as far south as Kalkrand to as far north a Opuwo.

While prospects for rain over member states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) situated south is moderate, the southern part of Angola and some parts of Zambia seems to receiving good rains which will fill the perennial rivers that flow along Namibia’s northern border. Like Namibia Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Botswana and South Africa is still grappling with an intense drought.

Towrds the south of Namibia residents of Kalkrand and surrounding areas reported welcome down pours earlier on Sunday reported good rains on Sunday afternoon.

Good rains were also reported further north towards Rehoboth and Windhoek. Residents of the capital city also rejoiced when rain fell late on Sunday afternoon. Isolated thundershowers were also reported towards the east and north of Windhoek during the day.

