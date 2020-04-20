Namibian student reflects on life in Wuhan

Marthina Mutanga

KAURUMBUA Koujo, a young Namibian, who studies at a university in Wuhan City, gave an account of what life is like in the epicentre of the COVID-119 pandemic.

“The week leading up to the lifting of the lockdown in Wuhan on the 8th of April we experienced a sense of relief and a “masks off” attitude on campus. If you could imagine a sailor’s feeling when calm returns after a devastating storm,” Kaurumbua described feelings and the mood amongst the people around him.

He said as the days past that he could see more interaction among students outside the dorm, with some making use of the confined spaces outside the dorms, for brief leisure activities like playing cricket or kicking a soccer ball.

“We are still isolated and in our rooms, except now we get two hours a day to walk around in the demarcated areas around campus”, Kaurumbua said.

However, the exuberance was short-lived when they learned that the lifting of the lockdown was not applicable to the students on campus. He also said he understood from contacts that other universities put the same measures in place.

CHALLENGES IN CHINA: University authorities in Wuhan city have done a good job in mitigating most of the students challenges in real time. Photo: Kaurumbua Koujo

“We had to reconcile with the fact that we are still not out of the woods, although staring out the window and seeing cars and commuters in the distance has certainly given me hope that there is a sign of life and things are slowly but surely normalizing”, said Kaurumbua.

According to the young man classes have resumed but only online via the Wechat smartphone application. He described doing classes online is completely different from traditional classes and added that he misses the face to face engagement.

“We are not oblivious to the assertions of xenophobic attacks on people in the African Diaspora and I would not be telling the truth if I say it hasn’t left a bad taste in my mouth to learn via media outlets of the situation in Guangzhou and some other parts of China,” noted Kaurumbua.

Lockdown of the city officially ended just after midnight on April 8 — 76 days after the government ordered the restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus on January 23.

Returning to full normality is in sight for the residents of Wuhan, China, the epicentre for the coronavirus outbreak.