Namibian schools to reopen this month

Staff Reporter

THE education ministry today announced that all schools – both private and state – will resume classes on 20 April this year.

This was announced despite the increasing number of coronavirus cases currently stands at 11 active, 3 recoveries and 0 deaths.

Minister of Education, Anna Nghipondoka, said the the reopening of schools later this month means that all schools will adhere to the state of emergency regulations and measures, which include social distancing of 1 meter from person to person.

“When we amended our school calendar, we amended it in such a way that we brought forward the May holiday so that it runs concurrently, meaning that when schools are closed, our teachers and learners are on holiday. That is why for now, we are not talking about teachers working from home. We have crafted it in such a way that it is in line with the lockdown and the regulations as passed by the President,” Nghipondoka said.

Namibian schools last month went into a complete lockdown at the announcement of the country’s first two confirmed cases involving a Romanian couple.

Shortly after that, the President announced a national lockdown to mitigate the further spread of the pandemic.

School holidays were initially scheduled to start on 17 April 2020, however, the coronavirus forced schools to officially go on the first term over a month earlier.