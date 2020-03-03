Namibian man dies in the UK

Marthina Mutanga

A 43-year-old Namibian born man, Bryan Mbatjiuaouje Hembapu Zaire, was electrocuted to death on Sunday in the United Kingdom (UK) where he was residing.

Brain, who was staying in Wigan town for years with his family and children, was visiting friends when the incident happened.

A relative in the UK, Bokkie Zaire, confirmed the incident and added that they are busy making arrangement to repatriate the body back to Namibia for burial.

TRAGEDY: Bryan Mbatjiuaouje Hembapu Zaire: Photo contributed

“Everywhere he went, he made friends and he was a happy man. He loved being around other people. He was also a family man and remained very dedicated to his family until his passing,” said Bokkie.

According to Bokkie, when they called the ambulance at the scene, Bryan was still alive, but died while doctors were attending to him in hospital.

Bokkie lastly noted that returning a loved one to their homeland to be laid to rest comes with a financial burden and a lot of bureaucracy and red tape.

Bryan lived in Ovitoto in Otjizerandu in Omatako constituency with both of his parents before he left for the UK.

It is there that he will be buried.