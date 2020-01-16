Namibian family in Canada seeks help as breadwinner dies

Eba Kandovazu

A CAR accident that resulted in the death of three Canadians also claimed the life of Namibian born Usiel Kanguatjivi, aged 31.

The accident happened on Friday morning in the Canadian town, Alta.

Media reports in that country suggest that Kanguatjivi’s pickup truck collided with a van, leading to instant fatalities. The wife of the 31-year-old, Merlyn Kauari, has since started a GoFundMe page for funeral arrangements. She is requesting for assistance in the sum of US$26 000 (approximately N$ 287 202.24).

This, the family says will assist in repatriating Kanguatjivi’s remains back home. An online article indicates that the van in question was at the time of the collision transporting a construction crew, of which a 25-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were killed.

NO MORE: Usiel Kanguatjivi. Photo: Contributed

Six other passengers who were also traveling in the van at the time are reportedly in stable condition in hospital.

Meanwhile, the police in Canada is waiting for a final report from a collision analyst, CBC has reports. Kanguatjivi was an aspiring mechanic and worked various jobs, often away from his hometown in Saskatoon, Canada.

“Everywhere he went he made friends. He loved being around other people,” Kauari said. “He was a family man first and was very dedicated to his family,” his wife was quoted in local media reports.

The couple have a five-year-old son together.

Kanguatjivi had planned to eventually return to Namibia from Canada, where he has been living for nine years. He had, amongst other things, planned to bring his three other children from Namibia to Canada.