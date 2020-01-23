Namibian drug smuggler arrested in SA

Niël Terblanché

A NAMIBIAN, who had past brushes with drug law enforcement, was arrested at the Nakop Border Post in South Africa on suspected possession and dealing in illicit drugs.

The 44-year-old David Swartz and a South African National, the 40-year-old Igantius Visser was arrested at the border crossing in the early hours of last Wednesday morning while attempting to smuggle 2 800 Mandrax tablets worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, from South Africa into Namibia in Swartz’s vehicle.



The South African Police Service valued the large number of tablets at R280 000. On the street each tablet sells for R100.



Lieutenant Colonel Nelson at Nakop confirmed the arrest of the two drug smuggler last week and said that they were taken to Upington where they were in custody until they made their first appearance in the Upington Magistrate’s Court.

Pictured: Mandrax Tablest found in the vehicle of a suspected Namibian drug smuggler at the Nakop Border Post in South Africa. – Photos: Contributed

Pictured: Mandrax Tablest found in the vehicle of a suspected Namibian drug smuggler at the Nakop Border Post in South Africa. – Photos: Contributed

Pictured: Mandrax Tablest found in the vehicle of a suspected Namibian drug smuggler at the Nakop Border Post in South Africa. – Photos: Contributed

Pictured: Mandrax Tablest found in the vehicle of a suspected Namibian drug smuggler at the Nakop Border Post in South Africa. – Photos: Contributed

According to an incident report about the arrest the two suspects reported to the Nakop Border Post at about 01:50 last Wednesday morning. They underwent the normal standing procedures of progressing though the customs checkpoint.



At one stage police officers on duty requested the suspects to search their vehicle in the designated inspection area of the border post. During the search one of the South African Police Service officers discovered a bag filled with Mandrax tablets in the glove box of the black Volkswagen Polo that belongs to Swartz. A further search revealed another bag of Mandrax tablets hidden under the back seat of the Polo. The officers also discovered an amount of R15 740 in cash in the vehicle.



The illicit drugs, the cash and the vehicle were confiscated and were sent along with the suspects to Upington where they were incarcerated before appearing in the local magistrate’s court.



A clerk at the Upington Magistrate’s Court confirmed the appearance of the two accused persons towards the end of last week and indicated further that both were granted bail of R8 000 each.