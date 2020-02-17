Namibian born Von Hase wins Miss Germany pageant

Staff Reporter

LEONIE von Hase became the 2020 Miss Germany on Saturday night after the Namibian-born online entrepreneur scooped the big prize ahead of Lara Runarsson, Michelle-Anastasia Masalis and 13 other finalists.

The new Miss Germany’s family has a long history in the karakul farming and business community of Namibia.

At 35, von Hase was the oldest participant in this year’s final, which for this year adopted the motto “Empowering Authentic Women.”