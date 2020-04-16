Namibian born scientist leading fight against pandemic

Niël Terblanché

IN a time where mass testing for the coronavirus infection is one of the only ways to combat the spread of the pandemic, Dr. Japie van Zyl, who was born in Outjo and who up until recently, was the leading humankind’s exploration of the solar system, has taken the lead in developing a revolutionary testing system that can process thousands of people per day.

Dr. van Zyl, who grew up in the Kunene Region of Namibia and who graduated from the University of Stellenbosch as an electronic engineer before he moved to the United States of America where he worked at the forefront of the space exploration industry for more than 30 years, has gathered some of the best scientific minds on the planet to create a machine that can deliver the results of a test for COVID-19 in less than 15 minutes.

He recently retired from as a space scientist but the advent of the pandemic forced him to get back to work to develop a test that can process a large number of people.

The machine and accompanying chemical process was adapted from existing technology and can be built and assembled relatively cheaply, which means that time consuming testing in large laboratories are cut from the equation.

The revolutionary new testing system can be deployed rapidly to the frontline in every country where medical personnel are waging a pitched battle against the pandemic.

“Normally the development and testing of this kind of technology can take up to three years to be finalised. Lucky for us, President Donald Trump has given the green light for the fast tracking of any kind of technology that can be used in the fight against this devastating pandemic,” Dr. van Zyl said.

LEADING MIND: Namibian born space scientist, Dr. Japie van Zyl, the former Director of Solar System Exploration at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in the United States of America is again taking the lead in developing technology to combat the spread of COVID-19.

He added that some of the machines are already in use in the testing process by medical personnel on the frontlines under the watch full eyes of the Food and Drug Administration in the U.S.A.

“We are roughly a week away from finalising the testing phase which leaves us now with finding enough fabricators that will be able to manufacture enough of the components, chemicals and cartridges used in the machines. The testing system will be able to process people as fast as the technician operating it can load new cartridges,” he said, adding that once the process is approved by the FDA, the technology can be deployed to the frontline of the war against the virus where it is most needed.

He added that other FDA policies and restrictions have been lifted by the US President to build as many ventilators and other crucial medical machinery to assist people infected with the deadly virus.

According to Dr. van Zyl, roughly 400 000 people need be tested per day to fight the pandemic effectively in the US alone.

Countless other people will also have to go through the testing process to finally stop the spread of the virus because an effective vaccine will take more than a year to develop.

“It is our aim to deploy the portable testing system throughout the world where the number of cases are rising sharply. It will eventually go to countries in Africa where the infection rate has not reached its peak yet,” he said.

He added that Namibia, where medical resources are limited, will definitely benefit from the testing system because it is quick and accurate with results.

Besides the speed, the testing costs are also brought down significantly.

“Testing as many people as possible in the shortest possible time will not only give a clearer picture of the true nature of the virus and its interaction with humans but it will also create a clear and effective framework for policy making and aid authorities in managing positive cases,” he said.

Asked if the technology used in the development of the COVID-19 testing system was adapted from technology used in the robots that was sent to Earth’s neighbouring planet, Dr. van Zyl said that although similar in process and function, the rovers on the surface of Mars was not built to test for life forms such as bacteria or viruses.