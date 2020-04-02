Select your Top Menu from wp menus
Namibian Ambassador survives Covid-19

Eba Kandovazu

NAMIBIA’S Ambassador to France, Albertus Aochamub, has been released from a hospital in Paris where he has been admitted to hospital after being infected with the coronavirus.

 

Ambassador Aochamub was diagnosed with COVID-19 recently and has since been receiving treatment.

 

The Ambassador announced on his social media platforms that he was discharged on Tuesday and will continue to be in self-quarantine for the next five days.

 

“I wish to confirm that I am safely home from hospital, having successfully battled Covid19. Thanks to all who wished me well, prayed, meditated and send me all the get well messages. I am forever grateful and humbled,” he said.

 

“I now also know how many of my friends are potential Bishops and Prophets,” Ambassador Aochamub joked after his ordeal.

 

Pictured: Namibia’s Ambassador to France, Albertus Aochamub. Photo: Contributed