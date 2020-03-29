Namibia will be placed under complete lockdown

Staff Reporter

THE entire Namibia will be placed under lockdown to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus as soon as the necessary modalities have been sorted out and put in place.

President Hage Geingob made the announcement during a visit to several places in the Khomas Region, including Katutura, to assess if people are adhering to the lockdown that commenced over the weekend.

President Geingob interacted with residents in several areas, and expressed satisfaction with the manner in which Namibians have embraced the guidelines to fight COVID-19 while practising social distancing.

“You should not panic, and should at all times cooperate with authorities in order to ensure that the national response to COVID-19 is effective”, the President stressed when he spoke to residents.

President Geingob also used the inspection visit to emphasise to senior government officials in charge of the national response and law enforcement agencies that they must ensure that critical services, such as transportation of essential goods, is not disrupted during the period of the lockdown in the Khomas and Erongo regions.

INSPECTING THE LOCKDOWN: President Hage Geingob observing how residents respond to lockdown measures. – Photo: Courtesy of State House

In line with the guidelines for the lockdown, the President also underlined that quarantine activities be implemented in an effective manner.

He said the lockdown will be extended to the rest of the country in order to curtail the further spread of the scourge of COVID-19.

“The modalities for the lockdown of the rest of the country are currently being put in place and will soon be communicated to the nation. Efforts are also being made to deal with all the gaps in the implementation of the national strategy to combat COVID-19,” he said.

Dr. Geingob reiterated that the health of Namibians remains the first priority and again appealed for calm and called for solidarity in order to collectively defeat the scourge of the coronavirus.

Namibia currently has 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19.