Namibia surrounded by death

Placido Hilukilwa

NAMIBIA is completely surrounded by countries that have all recorded COVID-19 related deaths.

Although Namibia currently only has 16 confirmed cases, with six of these reportedly fully recovered and zero deaths, to the south, neighbouring South Africa remains the continent’s most affected country and to the north, Angola continues to record increasing number of infections, including recorded deaths.

Angola currently has 24 cases, 2 deaths and 6 recoveries, figures that have residents of northern Namibia concerned especially since people on both sides of the country are still crossing the border illegally.

South Africa on the other hand has recorded 3,300 total cases, 58 deaths and 1,055 recoveries.

Another neighbouring country, Zambia has recorded 70 cases, 3 deaths and 35 recoveries, while Botswana has recorded 20 cases, 1 death and 0 recoveries.

Zimbabwe, another one of Namibia’s neighbouring countries, has recorded 25 cases, 3 deaths and 2 recoveries.

The new coronavirus broke out in China late last year and rapidly spread throughout the world, reaching a total 2, 491, 325 cases today, 21 April.

The total number of deaths and recoveries stand at 170, 634 and 653,722, respectively.