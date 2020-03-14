Namibia reports first coronavirus cases

Marthina Mutanga

NAMIBIA today joined 125 countries around the world that have so far reported confirmed novel coronavirus cases.

This morning, Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, announced at a press conference in the Capital that two positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded after a Spanish couple arrived in Namibia via Doha from Madrid, Spain.

The Qatar flight from Doha, carrying other passengers, touched down at the Hosea Kutako International airport on Wednesday.

Although the couple was screened upon arrival as is procedural, Dr Shangula added that they did not show any signs of the virus, such as high fever, as they were in the incubation stage.

Video: Samuel Shinedima

“Later the same day, one of them proceeded to a private medical practice with complaints of a cough. The attending medical doctor, taking into account the travel history of the individual, determined that samples should be taken for confirmatory test of COVID-19. Specimen was sent to a private laboratory, which in turn sent them for testing in South Africa, “ said Dr Shangula, adding that when the test results came back positive yesterday night, Namibian authorities were immediately notified.

The couple was immediately quarantined and contact tracing has commenced, although the health minister remained tight lipped about where the couple is being quarantined due to privacy.

The minister added that the contact tracing process would be intensified to ensure that all those who came into contact with the couple are traced, tested and quarantined to prevent the virus from further spreading.

The Namibian government also introduce additional measures in the COVID-19 response, in the wake of the confirmed cases.

Namibia’s President Hage Geingob announced that some of these measures include cancelling the 21 March Independence Day celebrations, cancelling all flights to and from Germany, Ethiopia and Qatar for the next 30 days and suspending all official travels by state officials.

The President also announced the lockdown of a Windhoek-based Private School for the next two weeks and the suspension of all large gatherings for the next 30 days.

More than 5,000 people globally have so far died from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, while more than 136,000 infections have been confirmed in dozens of countries, according to the World Health Organization.