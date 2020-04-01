Namibia registers two more COVID-19 cases

Staff Reporter

The husband and child of a 35-year-old woman who tested positive for COVD-19 at the start of the weekend are currently in isolation in Swakopmund after their test results also came back positive.

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula, today announced that the infection of the two latest cases is an incidence of communal transmission, and brings the total number of infections reported in the country so far to 13.

The only other case of communal transmission is a person who came into contact with a 61-year-old German national who was reported as the third case in Namibia.

Dr. Shangula said that the German national has since made a recovery and was discharged from the hospital where he was kept in isolation until Tuesday.

The minister indicated that the patient will soon make his way back to his country of origin, and will be the third recovery case in the country.

The other two recover cases are a couple from Romania, who were also the first to test positive for the coronavirus after arriving in the country from Madrid via Doha.

The family that tested positive normally resides in South Africa, but they came to Namibia on holiday about two weeks ago.

The family have since been isolated on a small holding on the outskirts of Swakopmund where they are constantly monitored by a specialised team of health officials.

Positive results have so far been recorded at the //Karas, Erongo and Khomas regions.

Namibia has not had any deaths related to COVID-19.