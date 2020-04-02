Namibia registers another COVID-19 case

Staff Reporter

A THIRD case of communal transmission of the coronavirus in Namibia has been confirmed, bringing the total number of people who tested positive for infection to 14.

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, during the official opening of a special communications centre, announced that the infection of the latest case occurred during contact with one of the older cases.

The previous two cases of communal transmission occurred when a person came into contact with a 61-year-old German national that was registered as the third positive case in Namibia last month. The second case of communal transmission occurred when the husband and child of a woman who tested positive also contracted the virus.

The minister did not give any details about the third case of communal transmission but indicated that more information about the latest incident of transmission will be made available soon.

Namibia has not had any deaths related to COVID-19 and now has 11 active cases and 3 recoveries.