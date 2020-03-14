Namibia plagued by high data costs – CRAN

Zorena Jantze

NAMIBIA ranks 44th in Africa in terms of data costs, and although the pricing is on a downward trajectory as smaller licensees have increased their share in assets and revenues in the telecommunications sector, concerns have been raised about the high consumer prices.

This was revealed at the 3rd annual stakeholder engagement held by the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) today.

Helene Vosloo, head of economics and sector research at CRAN, stated that although data prices are on a downward trajectory, Namibia’s data prices have gone down slower compared to other African countries, as the country does not have a lot of competition in the telecommunications sector.

“This is particular because MTC is dominant for mobile telephony and Telecom Namibia for fixed-lines and national data connectivity. MTC is basically competing against itself, prepaid customers have a price advantage than those who have a fixed contract,” Vosloo said.

Namibia has only two national telecommunications operators, which are now entirely owned by the state, the same as before opening the market in 2006.

CRAN approved the transfer of all shares to the state at the beginning of 2018.

COSTLY: Picture for illustrative purposes only.

While smaller operators gained market share in terms of assets and revenues, the sector remains highly concentrated with MTC and Telecom Namibia controlling 91% of the assets and 88% of the revenues in the market.

Touching on the recent feud between Paratus Telecom and the City Windhoek (CoW), which involved CoW prohibiting Paratus from digging trenches within road reserves to install fibre, CRAN explained that the two parties held an oral hearing.

“The issue of whether the City of Windhoek having jurisdiction to deal with this matter was raised. CRAN found that yes, CoW does have the power to regulate the rolling out of the fibre, however, another hearing will be held and both parties will be expected to provide merits of their cases,” CRAN said.