Namibia drops four places on Corruption index

Business Reporter

NAMIBIA has dropped four places on the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) and is now considered the 56th least corrupt country in the world.

Namibia scored 53 in 2018.

In 2017, the country scored 51, 52 in 2016 and 53 in 2015.

In the report released today, Delia Ferreira Rubio, Chair of Transparency International, stated said that governments must urgently address the corrupting role of big money in political party financing and the undue influence it exerts on political systems.

As the lowest-scoring region on the CPI, with an average of 32, Sub-Saharan Africa’s performance paints a bleak picture of inaction against corruption, the report cautioned.

CONCERNING: Delia Ferreira Rubio, Chair of Transparency International. Photo: Contributed

With a score of 66, the Seychelles earns the highest mark in the region, followed by Botswana (61), Cabo Verde (58), Rwanda (53) and Mauritius (52).

At the bottom of the index are Somalia (9), South Sudan (12), Sudan (16) and Equatorial Guinea (16).

“Across the region, money is used to win elections, consolidate power and further personal interests. Although the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combatting Corruption has provisions to prevent corruption and encourage transparency in campaign financing, the implementation is weak,” Ferreira noted.

On the countries to watch list, Angola is top on the list, following four decades of authoritarian rule. The northern neighbouring country, currently at 26, jumped seven points in this year’s CPI, making it a significant improver.

Given its overall low score, however, Angola is still well below the global average of 43. Isabel Dos Santos, the former president’s daughter, who is also known as Africa’s youngest billionaire and Africa’s richest woman, was fired from her job as head of the state oil and gas firm, Sonangol, months after incumbent President Joao Lourenço’s election. In December 2019, as investigations into corruption allegations progressed, an Angolan court ordered a freeze of Dos Santos’s assets.

Although the country has recovered US$5 billion in stolen assets, more needs to be done to strengthen integrity and promote transparency in accounting for oil revenue.