THE Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) this week announced that it no longer has to send samples for suspected coronavirus cases to South Africa for testing as the institute is now fully equipped with necessary testing machinery to run tests in its laboratories.

The Informanté team, consisting of Hendrik Barnard and Marthina Mutanga, was treated by health official for the NIP to a behind the scenes and step-by-step demonstration of how the local testing of the coronavirus is done in this video.