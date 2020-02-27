NAMFISA and NTA to collaborate on training

Business Reporter

THE Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA) and the Namibia Training Authority (NTA) have embarked on a project through which insurance intermediaries, including agents and brokers, rendering financial services to the public will soon be subjected to a compulsory market entry examination.

Victoria Muranda, NAMFISA spokesperson, stated that the examination is aimed at improving public confidence in financial services intermediation and enhancing the level of professionalism of the financial services industry.

In the first phase of the project, consultations with industry stakeholders led to a qualification (National Vocational Certificate in Financial Services; Insurance Intermediary Level 4) developed by the NTA. This qualification was registered on the National Qualifications Framework in June 2019.

