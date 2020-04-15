Select your Top Menu from wp menus
NAMAs indefinitely postponed

Staff Reporter

THE recent decision to extend the country’s lockdown until early next month has resulted in the postponement of the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs).

 

The 10th and final instalment of the biggest night in Namibia Music entertainment was initially scheduled for 2 May 2020 at Swakopmund’s Dome.

 

NAMAs Executive Chairperson, Tim Ekandjo, in a statement this week said a new date will only be announced once the lockdown has officially been lifted.

 

Ekandjo further urged Namibians and artists to adhere to the lockdown rules and lead by example as the country battles the pandemic.

 

CANCELLED: NAMA Executive Chairperson Tim Ekandjo. Photo: Nampa