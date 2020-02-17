Nam student in China reflects on life in Corona hit Wuhan

Marthina Mutanga & Zorena Jantze

“WE need psychological assistance. The most trying times of living inside the epicentre of the Corona hit Wuhan city in the Hubei Province includes mental challenges and anxieties, fueled by being confined in one room all day. All we are faced with are daunting media reports of the death toll rising.”

These were the words of Namibian student, Kauruumbua Koujo, who is among the 27 Namibian students that are stuck in Hubei – China’s hardest hit province by the 2019 Coronavirus disease which has to date claimed a total 1,775 lives and infected more than 71, 000 people, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The 30-year-old Koujo, a Masters student in International Law and Chinese Law at Wuhan University, stated that he hasn’t experienced anyone close falling sick or dying from the deadly virus, however, he added, a total 73 people, including staff and students at the university, tested positive for the Coronavirus.

STUCK: Namibian student, Kauruumbua Koujo. Photo: Contributed

The Namibian student further noted that with the strict measures placed on movement, classes at Wuhan university have been postponed until further notice.

Koujo explained that the Coronavirus outbreak has left life at a standstill for him in Hubei as he only leaves the confines of his room for about 20 minutes.

“I just wake up, make my bed and sit and hope that I will not be depressed. I put on motivational audios, fall to the ground and do a few pushups and sit ups. I wait for time to go by and queue up for food and that’s the time I get around 20 minutes of fresh air. You try to be fast about it because you are paranoid that someone in the queue may be infected and rush back to the four corners of your room,” Koujo explained.

Asked about the challenges he faces in the Hubei province, Koujo stated that running out of food, water and a lack of dietary options are a stark reality.

“Since the Coronavirus outbreak, my mind has been a battleground. Around mid-January, the concern was whether I will get my preferred groceries since I had adopted a plant-based diet but the reality immediately hit me that I should be rather concerned whether I will get any food at all since places were closing,” Koujo explains.

He further added that he has now jettisoned his vegetarian lifestyle and is forced to consume whatever food the University is availing. Koujo further said that the university only provides one bottle of water and thus he mostly consumes tap water.

“This change of diet has taken a toll on my body. I am more bloated and constipated, together with restricted movement, I have fatigue. Although one is grateful that my University is giving food in these trying times, it is unfortunate that I sometimes skip meals because it’s hard to stomach the same kind of food for weeks. I get stomach cramps,” Koujo stated.

Whilst many Namibian students study in China have requested that they be evacuated from China, the Namibian government has said that no students would be returned back to Namibia in the wake of the outbreak.

Koujo explains that whilst he spends most nights on social media hoping for good news or feedback, life is largely spent in seclusion. “The news is just letting you know of the increasing infections and rising casualties on the daily and absence of communication with us from government renders no hope. Often, we learn news pertaining to us from media outlets. That has been the routine week in and week out,” he concluded.