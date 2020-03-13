Nam still in the clear

….as all coronavirus suspected cases test negative

Eba Kandovazu

ALL fifteen suspected coronavirus cases reported in the country have tested negative.

This was announced today by Chief Executive Officer of the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP), Dr David Uirab.

This confirmation by health officials that Namibia is still coronavirus free comes amidst an audio currently circulating on social media that a positive coronavirus case has been reported at the Katutura state hospital.

STILL GOOD: Health Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula, Health Executive Director Ben Nangobe, NIP CEO Dr David Uirab. Photo: Contributed

Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula told Informante that there is absolutely no truth to claims that Namibia has tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic.

“That audio has no credibility,” he said.

Executive Director in the health ministry, Ben Nangombe, also confirmed that no such case has been reported.

He further cautioned the public to refrain from creating unnecessary panic by circulating fake news and urged people to rely on official announcements by the health ministry.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands cricket team that was scheduled to tour Namibia from 25 March to 1 April 2020 ahead of games that were set to take place at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek this afternoon announced that the trip has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.