NAC renews operating licenses

Staff Reporter

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) has successfully renewed its annual Aerodrome Licenses for Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA), Walvis Bay International Airport and Andimba Toivo ya Toivo Airport recently.

The three airports, part of the four strategic airports, together with Eros Airport, successfully renewed their operating licences with HKIA in November 2019, Walvis Bay Airport in January 2020 and the Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Airport in February 2020. The licenses are valid for a 12 month period.

Chief Executive Officer Bisey /Uirab stated that the NAC will continue to pursue airport safety, security and conform to the applicable civil aviation regulations and the renewal of operating licenses is regulatory requirement.

Pictured: NAC Chief Executive Officer Bisey /Uirab – Photo: Contributed