NAC renews operating licenses

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) has successfully renewed its annual Aerodrome Licenses for Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA), Walvis Bay International Airport and Andimba Toivo ya Toivo Airport recently.
The three airports, part of the four strategic airports, together with Eros Airport, successfully renewed their operating licences with HKIA in November 2019, Walvis Bay Airport in January 2020 and the Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Airport in February 2020. The licenses are valid for a 12 month period.
Chief Executive Officer Bisey /Uirab stated that the NAC will continue to pursue airport safety, security and conform to the applicable civil aviation regulations and the renewal of operating licenses is regulatory requirement.
“We operate in a highly regulated environment which deals with multitude of lives and therefore the regulations are so that we safeguard the safety and security of travelers. We have so far done well and managed to get these three airports relicensed and the hard work continues as we move forward,” /Uirab said.
The NAC is overseeing the expansion of Namibia’s flagship airport Hosea Kutako International Airport, a project worth N$250 Million aimed at easing congestion at the airport.
“The state of affairs at our Regional Airports: Rundu, Katima Mulilo, Keetmanshoop and Lüderitz Airports are high on our agenda and various innovative initiatives are being investigated to address the compliance measures at those airports” said /Uirab.
NAC is also aggressively preparing itself for the upcoming Safety Audit scheduled to take place this year at our flagship airport, Hosea Kutako International Airport.