N$21 mil spent on airport upgrade so far

Business Reporter

A TOTAL N$21 million has so far been spent on the congestion alleviation project at the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA).

The project was launched last year with the Special Cabinet Committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, and is expected to run for 12 months starting 24 October 2019.

The key purpose of the project is to address the congestion challenges, security issues and ICAO Compliance items at HKIA.

The prevailing congestion for passengers and aircrafts at HKIA, has been caused by the sudden increase of new airlines over the past few years.

This has resulted in the terminal building and apron area being congested and a low level of service which hinders safe operations.

HARD AT WORK: Construction at the HKIA. Photo: Contributed

Bisey /Uirab, CEO of the Namibia Airports Company (NAC), stated that the commencement of works for this massive project last year at a value of N$250 million, has to date resulted in N$21 million spent on the project through site establishment, site hoarding, relocation of existing services, demolitions, excavations, foundations, concrete work and brickwork to various sections of the project.

He added that at Terminal One, the concept designs have been completed in consultation with the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation as the key stakeholder.

“Overall, works in February 2020 have continued well despite challenges with rain on external areas and to date no issues of safety or security were recorded on this project,” /Uirab said.

He added that currently, there are 142 employees overall, of whom 106 are with the main contractor Nexus Contractors.

Altogether, there are 14 subcontractors and specialist domestic subcontractors.

“Material and specialist manufacture are complete for the roof structure and installation of this will commence in the forthcoming period. Specialist subcontract work packages for fire sprinklers. FIDS Systems are on standby and extra protection works for public and NAC staff safety is being implemented prior to these work packages commencing,” /Uirab said.

The upgrade and expansion work are focusing in the key areas, amongst others check-in counters, outbound baggage facilities, security checkpoints, passport control at immigration services, departure hall, arrival hall and baggage reclaim.

“Overall, the project is going well, and we remain confident that the project will be delivered within time, and on budget. We are pleased with the excellent cooperation from all the stakeholders and so there are no significant disruptions to the normal airport operations,” /Uirab said.

He further added that the Eros Airport Runway Rehabilitation project, aimed at rehabilitating the runway to enhance safety at the airport, will commence soon.

/Uirab noted that the project was recently placed on a public bidding process which has since closed and the awarding of the tender will be in March 2020, with work to start as soon as possible and set for completion by the second quarter of 2020.