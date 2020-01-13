Mysterious animals attack goats at Okaku

Placido Hilukilwa

MYSTERIOUS predators that target and kill goats in the northern regions, have struck again, this time killing four goats and wounding another four in the Othityani village of the Okaku constituency of Oshana Region during the early morning hours of Monday.

The goats belong to villager Nathaniel Petrus.

A family spokesperson said that the goat kraal was inundated with water following recent rains and the goats were placed in a small enclosure where they were attacked by at least five mysterious predators.

“We were woken up by the commotion and the groaning of the goats at around 03:00. We went out to find out what was going on and found four goats already dead and four others wounded. We slightly saw the five predators before they disappeared into the darkness. They looked like dogs, but we are not that sure because it was dark,” she said.

For the past several years there have been reports of mysterious predators attacking and killing goats before sucking their blood, mostly in Oshana and Ohangwena regions.

The animals are suspected to be dogs, but some villagers firmly believe that the predators are mysterious animals owned by witchcraft practitioners.