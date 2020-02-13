Murder suspect surrenders to police

Staff Reporter
A WEEK after the 25-year-old Cythia Mashahu Mutayipula died in a Windhoek hospital, a 32-years-old man, accompanied by his legal representative, handed himself over to the Namibian Police on Wednesday afternoon after his friend implicated him as the person responsible for her death.
According to the report about the tragic death provided by the Public Relations Division of the Namibian Police, the murder charge stem from an incident early on last Sunday morning where officers from the Windhoek City Police discovered the seriously injured woman near the Auspannplatz traffic circle in Rehobother Street.
Mutayipula was taken to the Windhoek Police Station where she became unconscious and collapsed. Officers on duty summoned an ambulance form the Windhoek Emergency Services and she was taken to the Intensive Care Unit of the Katutura State Hospital. The victim succumbed to her injuries in hospital two days after she was found in the street across from the government flats.
According to the head of the Public Relations Division, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, the family of the deceased person insisted that she was killed and a murder case was subsequently registered on the 6th of February 2020.
“So far it is alleged that the deceased person jumped out of a moving vehicle during an argument between the suspect and the deceased. A friend of the suspect who was with him in the car on that particular night informed the police about the identity of the suspect,” Deputy Commissioner Shikwambi said.
The suspect was set to appear in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court earlier today but the matter was stood over until Friday.