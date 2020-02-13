Murder suspect surrenders to police

Staff Reporter

A WEEK after the 25-year-old Cythia Mashahu Mutayipula died in a Windhoek hospital, a 32-years-old man, accompanied by his legal representative, handed himself over to the Namibian Police on Wednesday afternoon after his friend implicated him as the person responsible for her death.

According to the report about the tragic death provided by the Public Relations Division of the Namibian Police, the murder charge stem from an incident early on last Sunday morning where officers from the Windhoek City Police discovered the seriously injured woman near the Auspannplatz traffic circle in Rehobother Street.

Mutayipula was taken to the Windhoek Police Station where she became unconscious and collapsed. Officers on duty summoned an ambulance form the Windhoek Emergency Services and she was taken to the Intensive Care Unit of the Katutura State Hospital. The victim succumbed to her injuries in hospital two days after she was found in the street across from the government flats.

