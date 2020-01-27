Murder suspect narrowly escapes death

Niël Terblanché
EDWARD Nkata, the Zimbabwean national implicated in the gruesome murder of the ten-year-old girl in Windhoek over the weekend, narrowly escaped death when the police vehicle in which he was being transported, left the road and overturned.
Nkata and his wife were arrested late on Sunday afternoon at the turn-off to Okakarara on the B1 Road after a country wide dragnet of police officers was deployed in search of the suspect and his family, who was attempting to flee back to Zimbabwe.
According to Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, head of the Namibian Police’s Public Relations Division, the crash occurred shortly after the man suspected to have killed the little girl, was arrested.
“The officers had to turn back to Otjiwarongo to refuel the police vehicle before transporting the suspect and his family back to Windhoek. About ten kilometres outside Otjiwarongo the driver lost control over the bake and it left the road and overturned,” Deputy Commissioner Shikwambi said.
Deputy Commissioner Shikwambi said Nkata, a sergeant and a constable sustained various degrees of injuries and was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Otjiwarongo where they were all admitted in a stable condition.
Nkata was identified as the main suspect in the murder of the little girl. He is also believed to have set fire to the victim’s body in a rubbish skip in the Windhoek North residential area some time after 21:00 on Friday evening.
The badly burned remains of the child were discovered by a retired teacher who walked past the skip early on Saturday morning.
Deputy Commissioner Shikwambi indicated that Nkata’ wife and their three children were being transported in a separate police vehicle at the time of the accident.
Detectives arrested the little girls’ mother earlier on Sunday after they reviewed closed circuit television footage of the suspect and a woman dragging a wheelie bin that is believed to have contained the body of the murdered little girl in the direction of the rubbish skip.
The motive for the murder and the mutilation of the victim’s body afterwards is still unclear.