Murder suspect narrowly escapes death

Niël Terblanché

EDWARD Nkata, the Zimbabwean national implicated in the gruesome murder of the ten-year-old girl in Windhoek over the weekend, narrowly escaped death when the police vehicle in which he was being transported, left the road and overturned.

Nkata and his wife were arrested late on Sunday afternoon at the turn-off to Okakarara on the B1 Road after a country wide dragnet of police officers was deployed in search of the suspect and his family, who was attempting to flee back to Zimbabwe.

According to Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, head of the Namibian Police’s Public Relations Division, the crash occurred shortly after the man suspected to have killed the little girl, was arrested.

“The officers had to turn back to Otjiwarongo to refuel the police vehicle before transporting the suspect and his family back to Windhoek. About ten kilometres outside Otjiwarongo the driver lost control over the bake and it left the road and overturned,” Deputy Commissioner Shikwambi said.

Pictured: The wreck of the police vehicle in which Edward Nkata was being transported. – Photos: Contributed

