Murder, rape accused referred to mental ward

Eba Kandovazu

THREE years after waiting for placement at the Windhoek Central Hospital’s psychiatric ward, Johannes Hausiku, a former Outjo farmer charged with child murder and various rape charges was ordered this morning to be admitted for psychiatric evaluation.

High Court Judge, Nate Ndauendapo has ordered that the accused be transferred from the Windhoek Correctional facility to the psychiatric ward.

There, a Psychiatrist will evaluate Hausiku for a month before he returns to court on 24 March 2020.

In 2016, state Psychiatrist Hilen Ndjaba diagnosed Hausiku with schizophrenia, declaring him unfit to stand trial.

Photo by Eba Kandovazu

The state has since ordered another mental observation. Hausiku reportedly could not understand court proceedings and therefore could not properly defend himself. Additionally, at the time of the commission of the offences, he was mentally unstable and as such could not understand and appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions, according to Dr Ndjaba testified during 2016.

Hausiku reportedly kidnapped, raped and attempted to rape a woman who was drunk, before allegedly murdering her two-year-old son. Thereafter, he told the woman that she should report to the police that four men attacked her and her son. This, the state argues, is an attempt to defeat the course of justice.

In another instance, Hausiku allegedly kidnapped, robbed before and raped another woman in Outjo. She was on her way home from a shebeen. In the third instance, he also attempted to rape a woman who was also walking home from a shebeen. These cases were reported in 2012.

Defence Lawyer Theo Carolus represents Hasusiku, with Ethel Ndlovu appearing for the state.