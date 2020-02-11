Murder case postponed for bail application

Staff Reporter
SCENES of raw emotion erupted in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court when the 19-year-old Marcel Groenewald and Paul Loots, aged 23, made a second appearance on the charge of murder.
It was Groenewald and Loots’s intention to bring a formal bail application before the court but the state prosecutor objected to the process on the ground that the investigation into the matter is still at a very early stage.
The two young men stand accused of the vicious murder of a Rehoboth man, identified as 45-year-old Samuel Koopman by stabbing him and cutting open his abdomen on the evening of Saturday 1 February 2020 at Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Street, Suiderhof.
Koopman’s widow and her children sat in the front row of the court’s pubic gallery and when the two accused persons were called to the dock she broke down in tears and had to be escorted out of the court.
The State Prosecutor argued that the state still objects to bail due to the seriousness of the crime, the fact that the investigations are still in an early stage and due to public interest.
Defence lawyer Jan Wessels who represented both of the accused repeated the intention of his clients to bring a formal bail application before court at some stage and requested the court to postpone the matter for that purpose.
Magistrate Samunzala Samunzala postponed the matter to 4 and 5 March.2020 to allow the accused persons enough time to prepare for their formal bail application.