Murder case postponed for bail application

Staff Reporter

SCENES of raw emotion erupted in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court when the 19-year-old Marcel Groenewald and Paul Loots, aged 23, made a second appearance on the charge of murder.

It was Groenewald and Loots’s intention to bring a formal bail application before the court but the state prosecutor objected to the process on the ground that the investigation into the matter is still at a very early stage.

The two young men stand accused of the vicious murder of a Rehoboth man, identified as 45-year-old Samuel Koopman by stabbing him and cutting open his abdomen on the evening of Saturday 1 February 2020 at Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Street, Suiderhof.

Pictured: Marcel Groenewald and Paul Loots on their way to the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court. – Photo: Zorena Jantze