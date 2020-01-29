Murder accused wants to enter guilty plea

Eba Kandovazu

CAROLINE Nkata, one of the three Zimbabwean nationals implicated in the murder of a nine-year-old girl over the weekend, this morning indicated that she intends to enter a guilty plea on charges of murder read with the provisions of the domestic violence act, defeating the course of justice and the violation of a dead body.

During her brief appearance at the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court alongside her co-accused, Rachel Kureva, the mother of the young murder victim, Caroline informed the court that she will conduct her own defence once the murder trial gets underway.

In her impromptu plea explanation, Carol also identified her husband and the third accused in the matter, Edward Nkata, as the mastermind behind the murder, informing the court that he was the one who beat the young girl to death.

The trio are accused of murdering Natalie Chipomho over the weekend in Windhoek and disposing of her smoldering remains in a dustbin. Edward did not appear in court this morning as he is still in hospital after a motor vehicle accident on Sunday.

“I did not beat the child. My husband forced me to go with him when he was disposing of the body. He beat the child, but I was present when he did it. When she died, he forced me to help him dump and burn the body. I witnessed the commissioning of these crimes but I did not commit them. I am, however, guilty to that extent. The child was beaten at home but I cannot say I was forced to be at home because that is where I live,” Caroline testified.

Pictured: Murder accused Caroline Nkata (with her head down) and Rachel Kureva (mother of Natalie Chipomho) before they appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court. – Photo: Eba Kandovazu