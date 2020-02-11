Multiple rape suspects accused of bribe

Eba Kandovazu

A FORMER Magistrate accused of raping two women after offering them a ride on two separate occasions reportedly attempted to bribe the second woman to withdraw the charges, a police officer informed the high court.

The investigating officer, Benita Nangolo, was testifying at the formal bail application of Jaco Kennedy, who has been incarcerated since 2016. In the first instance, he and his cousin, Raymond Cloete, allegedly picked up a woman from Otjomuise to town before raping her between the Windhoek Central hospital and Katutura state hospital.

The duo was each granted bail in the amount of N$3,000. Months later, Kennedy was arrested again on a similar charge. This time, his victim was trying to get a taxi to work and the suspect reportedly offered her a ride.

On the way, however, Kennedy reportedly forced himself on her.

RAPE ACCUSED: Jaco Kennedy. Photo: Contributed

Nangolo told the high court that at the time, Kennedy was denied bail on the grounds of the seriousness of the offence, the public’s interest and fear that the accused might interfere with state witnesses.

She testified that the second complainant was contacted telephonically by a person pretending to be an investigator. Nangolo maintained that the woman also received a message, warning her to be careful because the applicant was sending people to persuade her to withdraw the rape case.

Nangolo also submitted telephone records from MTC as part of her evidence in-chief.

According to her affidavit, one Anton Bock was asked by Kennedy to talk to the complainant that he was willing to pay any amount.

“The complainant denies being part of conversations that were made to look like she had consensual sexual intercourse with the applicant and had a conversation on Facebook and WhatsApp. She is adamant that she was raped by the applicant and that she did not know him,” Nangolo said.

Defence Lawyer Boris Isaacs is representing Kennedy and Deputy Prosecutor General Innocentia Nyoni is representing the state.