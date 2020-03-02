MTC to build 270 houses for homeless

Staff Reporter

MTC, has set its eyes on providing low cost houses to the homeless and targets to hand over close to 270 houses in the next two years.

In 2018, MTC sponsored an amount of N$700,000 to the Shack Dwellers Federation through the Buy A Brick project to build 20 houses. To date 15 of the 20 houses have been completed and handed over to proud home owners. A total of 10 houses were handed over in Okongo, 5 in Helao Nafidi and 5 nearing completion in Mariental for handover in the next few months.

In 2019, MTC again made a joint donation in collaboration with Huawei to the tune of N$10 million to the same project. The amount is expected to see over 250 houses built, and this time all with internet connectivity courtesy of MTC.

Tim Ekandjo, Chief Human Capital & Corporate Affairs Officer at MTC stated that the 250 houses will be spread amongst 9 regions namely Erongo, Otjozondjupa, Ohangwena, Kunene, Oshana, Zambezi, Kavango West, Omusati and Hardap.



SHELTER FOR THE HOMELESS: picture for illustrative purposes only. Photo: contributed