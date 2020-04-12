MTC provided tents to homeless

Staff reporter

THE Mobile Telecommunications Company (MTC) donates a total 120 tents to shelter 240 homeless Namibians currently housed at the Khomasdal Sports Stadium and The Katutura Youth Complex sports facilities.

MTC Executive officer Tim Ekandjo said each tent provides accommodation for two people and comes with mattresses and blankets.

The tents, which cost N$600 000, will be on site for the duration of the lockdown to shelter the homeless.

MTC will also be providing the homeless accommodates at the two venues with lunch packs for the duration of the lockdown.

Ekandjo noted that after assessing the conditions of the people at the two sites, MTC realised that it needed to do something fast to protect them from bad weather.

“It is time that they find a permanent solution to the homeless and it is MTC’s desire to be part of that solution,” noted Ekandjo.

Ekandjo thanked the different churches, the City of Windhoek and individuals for the assistance they rendered to the two sites so far.

MTC also thanked the ‘I Dream Africa’ for making the tents available at short notice.