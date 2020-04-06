MTC denies secretly erecting 5G towers during lockdown

Staff Reporter

MOBILE Telecommunications giant, MTC, has rubbished growing online claims and fears that it has secretly been erecting 5G towers while the Khomas and Erongo regions are on lockdown.

Online conspiracy theorist suggest that the lockdown was planned so that Namibians remain indoors so as to not oppose the erection of the 5G towers.

At least two towers have been posted online – one in Walvis Bay and another in Auasblick – by residents who claim

that they were erected overnight while people were sleeping.

MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo, condemned the rumours and reassured everyone that Namibia has no 5G sites and the technology has not been deployed yet.

“Our government has declared a state of emergency because of COVID-19 and Erongo and Khomas are under lockdown for those reasons. We should not make a mockery of COVID-19 by spreading such malicious rumours. MTC has and will always trial a new technology first like we have always done with the full permission of all relevant authorities,” said Ekandjo.

NO 5G TOWERS IN NAM: MTC has dispelled rumours that it is secretly building 5G towers whilst the country is on lockdown. Photo: Contributed

Asked whether or not MTC is planning to roll out the new 5G technology and what MTC’s views are on the correlation between 5G and COVID-19, Ekandjo said that yes, they are planning to implement the new 5G technology just like they did with 2G, 3G and 4G.

“We will do so responsibly. We have taken note of the rumours that 5G cause the coronavirus and once again, this is a very unfortunate rumour that we will leave to our health authorities to address as a matter of urgency. We are dealing with a pandemic and we should remain focused and not be sidetracked by rumours that will instil unnecessary fear in our people,” Ekandjo said.

He added that once MTC is ready to implement 5G technology, it will as always take all its customers on a fact sharing mission as was the case in the past.

South Africa’s Minister for Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, was recently confronted with the same question at a media briefing at the neighbouring country.

“5G is a technology issue while COVID-19 is a virus. At this difficult time, people must use facts instead of fake news to fight the pandemic,” said Dr Mkhize.