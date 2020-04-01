MTC Delivers Food Parcels to Informal Settlements

Staff Reporter

MTC invested an amount of N$200 000 to buy more than 1 200 food parcels which will be given to households in the informal settlements.

Tim Ekandjo, MTC’s chief human capital and corporate affairs officer was joined by Dr Licky Erastus who is MTC’s Chief Executive Officer, five Constituency Councillors and the Deputy Mayor of Windhoek to ensure that the people in the informal settlement remain at home while having something to eat.

The food parcels will be given to the people of Moses Garoeb, Samora Machel, Tobias Hainyeko, Khomasdal and Windhoek Rural.

“The period of lockdown is a difficult time for everybody and with this contribution, however little; we are assisting 1200 households with food for the period of lockdown.” said Ekandjo.

Ekandjo noted that the distribution of the parcels will be left in the capable hands of the Constituency Councillors who will oversee the distribution of the parcels to the households.