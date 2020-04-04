Most people comply with lockdown rules

Marthina Mutanga

AS the first week of the lockdown in the Khomas region and Okahandja is slowly coming to an end it has been found that people in general are complying with the rules that were put in place by the State of Emergency.

The Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Dr. Peya Mushelenga said he went out to assess the situation on the ground and found that most people are adhering to the directive to stay at home and practice social distancing. The minority were found to be taking unnecessary risks such as attempting to leave lockdown areas.

“People are taking unnecessary chances by pretending to attend family funerals. If such people are found or if more than nine people at a time are counted at a funeral they stand a chance to be issued with fines of up to N$5 000,” Dr. Mushelenga stated.

He noted further that only people who have permits will be allowed to leave the locked down regions. He added that once used, such permits will have to be handed in at the various roadblocks.