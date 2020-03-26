More than 50 tested for coronavirus

Eba Kandovazu

AN estimated total of 57 people have so far been tested for the coronavirus by the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP).

Those tested include people who recently travelled abroad, as well as those who came into contact with patients that tested positive.

NIP CEO, Dr David Uirab, said that of these 57 persons, two have repeated testing.

Pressure has been mounting the parastatal lab after the institution obtained necessary equipment to conduct tests for COVID-19 locally.

This evening, health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula said that an eighth person had tested positive.

The latest patient was in contact with the third reported case, a German national who travelled into the country from Zimbabwe.

Currently, two more suspected persons are in quarantine and are awaiting their results.