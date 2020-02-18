More than 350 000 face hunger in Namibia

Maria David

WITH the drought of 2019 having been one of the most devastating in decades food insecurity has become an extremely urgent situation for more than 350 000 people living in Namibia.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, during the launch of the food assistance donation held in Ondangwa on Monday.

According to Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, the impact of the drought include food shortage, poor grazing, scarcity of water, lost opportunities for jobs and income due to the negative impact on crop harvests and loss of livestock.

In response to this situation, the government implemented a drought relief programme which included provision of monthly food rations to over 172 000 households, provision of water to communities through water tanker services, rehabilitation and drilling of boreholes and extension of water pipes to new water points at cost of over N$ 249.7 million, provision of free fodder and provision of different subsidies to livestock farmers.

Photos by Maria David

“The assistance covers eight regions identified as most food insecure through the vulnerability analysis and assessment for 2019. As with government objectives, the collection points for this food collection are designed to avoid long distance travelling by beneficiaries and will be linked to existing drought relief collection points,” said Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila called on regions that are going to benefit from the programme to work together with the implementing bodies to ensure that the support reaches the people it is intended for.

The Ambassador of the United States of America to Namibia, Lisa Johnson, said the assistance began in December in Kavango East and West regions and will also support those most in need in Kunene, Omaheke, Oshana, Omusati, Oshikoto and Zambezi regions.

Johnson stated that more than 12 000 vulnerable individuals in drought-affected rural communities whereby Oshana received 85 metric tons of food which consist of maize meal, beans and vegetable oil.

“The United States is delivering on its promises to help Namibia through drought,” said Johnson.

Johnson stated that America has committed N$127 million to food assistance and is aimed at assisting more than 350 000 Namibians.