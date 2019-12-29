More than 200 000 under threat of malnutrition

Maria David

HOUSEHOLD food security continued to weaken, particularly in the rural areas of Namibia as most households are reported to have no food reserves left, following a failed agricultural production due to severe and devastating drought conditions.

In its Agricultural Inputs and Household Food Security Situation Report the Ministry of Agriculture Water and Forestry stated that more than 200 000 people are currently living with the threat of malnutrition in the country.

According to the report, many households are heavily dependent on the market for food access with some households receiving government drought relief food assistance to supplement their food requirements.

“The cost of food in Namibia has been reasonably low in the last six months with an average monthly inflation of 3.9 percent,” read the report.

According to the Namibia Statistics Agency, (NSA) food prices in the country increased by four percent by end of October this year compared to the same period last year.

