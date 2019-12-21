More than 12 000 waiting for land

Maria David
DEMAND for land remains one of the most challenging matters face by the local authority in Oshakati as an increasing number of people wants to own property.
The Oshakati Town Council’s waiting list for residential and business erven currently stands at 12 193 applications received thus far, 4 334 applicants have already received erven to construct their houses.
Mayor of Oshakati Angelus Iiyambo, said that throughout the years, the town’s development has never been stagnant, as each day they see development taking place in different sectors, be it housing development, land delivery, infrastructure development such as roads, parks or sports facilities.
“As we know, Oshakati is growing each day. This year we commissioned the handover ceremony of housing development for more than 1 300 people,” said Iiyambo.
According to him council has thus far been able to relocate 325 people from the Eemwandi location to the new Onawa formalized settlement.
“Those residents now have access to properly demarcated streets, water and electricity. Council continues to work hard to service other parts of Onawa so that we can create more serviced plots for our residents,” he said.
Furthermore, Iiyambo stated that council have budgeted N$ 4 million for recreational facilities of which N$ 1 million will be directed towards the revamping of the Oshakati Independence stadium. Work on the stadium has already progressing well, the renovation of the Caribbean Public Park and swimming pool and public park at Ekuku, which he says are also progressing well.
Iiyambo noted that there are more projects of which council has embarked on in the current financial year, while some are still to be carried out.