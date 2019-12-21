More than 12 000 waiting for land

Maria David

DEMAND for land remains one of the most challenging matters face by the local authority in Oshakati as an increasing number of people wants to own property.

The Oshakati Town Council’s waiting list for residential and business erven currently stands at 12 193 applications received thus far, 4 334 applicants have already received erven to construct their houses.

Mayor of Oshakati Angelus Iiyambo, said that throughout the years, the town’s development has never been stagnant, as each day they see development taking place in different sectors, be it housing development, land delivery, infrastructure development such as roads, parks or sports facilities.

