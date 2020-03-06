More relocated to flood relief tents

Maria David

THE Oshakati Town Council has thus far relocated 327 families consisting of 1 603 people to the flood relief tents at Ehenye in the Oshana Region.

Speaking to Informanté on Thursday, town’s spokesperson Katarina Kamari, said that the number continues to pick up every day, whereby it stood by 280 families consisting of 1 395 people from the area of Oshoopala, Uupindi, Oneshila, Evululuko and Onawa on Wednesday.

Kamari stated that the camp currently consist of 104 tents and that council has made provision of water points, electricity, ablution facilities, showers and skip containers for refuse on site.

“There are two showers, seven toilets, three water points and electricity at the tents,” said Kamari.

She noted that a total of 92 vulnerable people were also relocated consisting of 29 pregnant women, 42 breastfeeding mothers, 8 elders and 13 disabled people.

Council has also set up a clinic tent, office and kindergarten.