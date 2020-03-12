More heavy rain expected

Marthina Mutanga

THE Namibia Meteorological Service (NMS) foresee more heavy rains in the north, northeastern and eastern part of the country later this week and well into the weekend.

Chief forecaster of NMS, Odillo Kgobetsi, further noted that thundershowers are expected over most parts of Namibia from mid-next week.

RAIN ON THE WAY: Photos Illustrative purpose

News of more heavy rains and thunderstorms is, however, not all good as northern regions, including the Oshana, Oshikoto, Omusati and Ohangwena regions have been experiencing floods.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, as of 6 March, more than 1,000 people have been displaced, particularly at the Okalongo settlement in the Omusati Region, while more than 100 schools suspended classes across the affected regions.