More COVID-19 job losses imminent

Zorena Jantze

THOUSANDS of workers in Namibia will most likely lose their jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact negatively on all but the most essential industries.

A study by the International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates that a total of 125 million people will lose their jobs globally as a result of the pandemic.

During an information sharing session on the impact of the coronavirus on the labour sector, panellists Job Muniaro, Secretary General of the National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW), Daan Straus, Secretary General of the Namibia Employers Federation (NEF) and Mahongoro Kavihuha, the Secretary General of Trade Union Congress of Namibia (TUCNA) were all in agreement that workers will not be spared.

According to Muniaro, the coronavirus has resulted in job losses and increased unemployment, as well as a deterioration of entrepreneurship and SMEs in the country as the economy has come to a virtual standstill.

“The economy will take years to recover as it was already on its knees before COVID-19 hit. For recovery, most businesses will opt for retrenchments. This month some will be lucky to get paid, however, next month it is not guaranteed that businesses can continue paying salaries without making earnings,” he said.

Picture for illustrative purposes only.

Straus, on the other hand stated that COVID-19 is an unprecedented outbreak, which has hit globally and currently, employers are awaiting new directives from the Ministry of Labour on the way forward.

“Many sectors, including tourism and construction, have been especially hard hit. We are in a conundrum – on one hand money is not coming in while on the other hand we have to do something. It has been clearly stated by government that the health of Namibians is paramount, however, we also need to make plans to revive the economy,” Straus said.

He further urged the private sector to abide by earlier recommendations given by the Ministry of Labour not to suspend employment relationships during the lockdown.

Kavihuha noted that it is estimated that 2.7 billion workers globally have already been impacted by lockdowns.

“The income generating activities are feeling it, they are not waiting for tomorrow. I have estimated that 6.7% of working hours will decline for the next quarter. This means that the income of workers will also be affected. We recommended that moving forward monetary policies should become accommodative and that basic needs, as well as mortgage payments, should be exempted from tax,” Kavihuha said.

In closing, Straus stated that the COVID-19 outbreak should be looked at holistically.

“Before COVID-19, we were already facing uncertainty with regards to the economy, as well as government policies. Employers should not be expected to save the day, we all need to make sacrifices as it will not be business as usual,” Straus concluded.