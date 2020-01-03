Missing people found safe and sound

Niël Terblanché

FRIENDS and family of three people that went missing in the area of the Brandberg four days ago were relieved to hear that they were found safe and sound.

Rikus Botha, Martin Du Plessis and Yolanda Engelbrecht left Swakopmund on 30 December on a camping trip to the Ugab River in the Namib Desert to welcome the New Year. They were expected back shortly after the advent of the New Year and when they did not show up a search was launched for the three campers.

One of their friends turned to social media platforms to ask people to assist with the search and the message spread like wild fire.

A helicopter, an aeroplane and several search parties started looking for the missing campers as soon as the three people were reported missing.

Pictured: Rikus Botha, Martin Du Plessis and Yolanda Engelbrecht shortly after they arrived back in Swakopmund earlier on Friday. – Photos: Courtesy of Zanie Dreyer.

Pictured: Rikus Botha, Martin Du Plessis and Yolanda Engelbrecht shortly after they arrived back in Swakopmund earlier on Friday. – Photos: Courtesy of Zanie Dreyer.