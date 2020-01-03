Missing people found safe and sound

Niël Terblanché
FRIENDS and family of three people that went missing in the area of the Brandberg four days ago were relieved to hear that they were found safe and sound.
Rikus Botha, Martin Du Plessis and Yolanda Engelbrecht left Swakopmund on 30 December on a camping trip to the Ugab River in the Namib Desert to welcome the New Year. They were expected back shortly after the advent of the New Year and when they did not show up a search was launched for the three campers.
One of their friends turned to social media platforms to ask people to assist with the search and the message spread like wild fire.
A helicopter, an aeroplane and several search parties started looking for the missing campers as soon as the three people were reported missing.
Yolanda Engelbrecht said they travelled up the coast to Mile 108 from where they turned inland to the Save rhino Trust Camp situated on the banks of the Ugab River. It was their plan to travel along the river to the White Lady Lodge at the Brandberg to usher in the New Year.
“On the second day of the trip we got stuck in deep mud in a swampy area near the river and struggled for about a day to free our vehicle from the boggy soil,” she said.
Engelbrecht said that she and Martin decided to walk back on their tracks to the nearest road in the hope to find help from people travelling in the same area.
“We hoped to find people driving on the road to come help us tow the vehicle from the mud. Martin and I walked until it became dark and we ended up sleeping in the open.”
She said the next day they walked back to where Rikus was waiting for them. They arrived back at the vehicle after braving the wild where lions and elephants roam freely and by the time they pitched their tent it was already becoming dark again.
“We stayed at the vehicle and early this morning Martin and Rikus walked to the road again and luckily managed to flag down a vehicle driving along the road. They were tourists from abroad and were on a self drive safari through Namibia. They agreed to help us and they came and towed us from the mud.”
She said they were aware that people back home might start worrying because they did not make contact as agreed. They had taken along food and water and were able to sustain themselves while in trouble.
Yolanda said that by the time they saw the helicopter they were already free from the mud and preparing to return to Swakopmund.
“We are all just very happy to be home safe and sound.”