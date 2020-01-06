Missing girl found

Niël Terblanché

THE 18-year-old Indira Kgobetsi was found safe and sound after she went missing from her parents’ home in Windhoek on New Year’s Day.

Odilo Kgobetsi, the father of the young girl and Namibia’s chief weather forecaster said that she is safely back home after spending the past four days in the company of friends.

Pictured: Indira Kgobetsi. Photo: Contributed