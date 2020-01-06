Missing girl found

Niël Terblanché
THE 18-year-old Indira Kgobetsi was found safe and sound after she went missing from her parents’ home in Windhoek on New Year’s Day.
Odilo Kgobetsi, the father of the young girl and Namibia’s chief weather forecaster said that she is safely back home after spending the past four days in the company of friends.
“Since the missing persons bulletin were posted her friends contacted us and has since then brought her home.”
Kgobetsi said that he is thankful that his daughter was traced and that returned home safely.