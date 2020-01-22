Ministry defends revised curriculum

Maria David

THE ministry of Education, Arts and Culture says the overall goal of the revised curriculum is to meet the demands of the Namibian society and keep abreast with international trends, despite complaints of it resulting in high failure rate.

Responding to questions, the ministry’s Central Information Office said that the basic education reforms were initiated to contribute towards the realization of Namibia Vision 2030 of which the goal is to make Namibia a developing country with a literate and knowledge-based society.

Furthermore, the curriculum was reformed by cabinet directives on the outcomes of the 2011 National Education Conference and the Fourth National Development Plan (NDP4).

The ministry of education last year defended the revised national curriculum.

Picture for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Contributed