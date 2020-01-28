Mini tornado causes chaos in Tsumeb

Niël Terblanché & Marthina Mutanga

CHAOS ensued in Tsumeb when a strong wind, described by some residents as a mini tornado, hit the town from all directions and caused damage to infrastructure.

A resident of Tsumeb, Werner Gevers, described the chaos and said the most of Monday was a hot and clear sunny day.

“All off a sudden dark storm clouds started building and the next moment the wind was blowing strongly and it seemed to be coming from all directions. The storm wind suddenly turned west and that is when it started uprooting a large number of tall trees and ripping the roofs off of some buildings,” Gevers said.

He said residents throughout the town suffered damage to their property.

“Many houses and even a church were damaged when the wind tore the roofs off. Other buildings and property were damaged when big trees that were blown over, fell on top of houses and cars,” he said.

According to Gevers the severe wind storm lasted for about 15 minutes and that some rain fell in that time.

Pictured: The chaos and damage caused by a severe windstorm that was described by some residents of Tsumeb as a mini tornado. – Photos: Contributed by the residents of Tsumeb.

