Miller responds to fears of food shortages

Staff Reporter

NAMIB Mills will strive to keep shelves well stocked while making sure Namibians will not run out of food in the foreseeable future.

A statement by the company said it takes its role very seriously in mitigating the effects of this virus on the people of Namibia and in this regard it will continue producing and distributing food.

“In light of the lockdown and ate of Emergency we will fully support Government’s actions in limiting the movement of people, but we also take cognisance of the fact that food is critical in combating any disease,” noted the statement.

Namib Mills is closely aligned with Government and cooperating to ensure continuous food supply for all.

Truck drivers crossing borders are being issued with masks and sanitisers, and have also been informed to regularly wash their hands.

MUCH NEEDED: Food security remains a big concern for many Namibians. – Photo: Contributed

The company further stated that as they procure masks and sanitisers it will be prioritised for truck drivers locally and internationally.

According to Namib Mills they supply basic and critical food to a lot of people and are working hard to keep their employees safe and ensuring they can perform their duties to the consumers by remaining calm and being responsible.

“Management is also working to ensure risks are mitigated and are monitoring the situation very closely.

The company said they do not condone the practice of increasing price margins during these difficult times and added that such opportunistic practices are not in line with the spirit of solidarity and van even endanger people.