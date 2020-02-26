Metropolitan terminate Summer Cup sponsorship

Maria David

METROPOLITAN Namibia has terminated their sponsorship of the annual Metropolitan Summer Cup with the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service.

In a letter dated 3 December, the General Manager of Metropolitan Group Services, Ingah Ekandjo, stated that the company has been involved in the championships for more than 12 years where they promoted and provided a platform for underprivileged schools to attend and showcase their skills and talents.

Pictured: General Manager of Metropolitan Group Services, Ingah Ekandjo. Photo: Contributed

“The tournament started with the Oshana, Ohangwena, Oshikoto, Omusati Regions and was open to Junior Secondary Schools various age divisions in both netball and soccer,” said Ekandjo.

According to Ekandjo, over the years as more resources become available they managed to grow the tournament and included additional regions namely Kavango East, Hardap, Karas and Erongo in order to include more schools to participate.

So far, Metropolitan has invested close to N$4 million over the years to host the tournament with schools participating annually.