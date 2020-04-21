Meteorite leaves Namibians wondering

Niël Terblanché

A METEOR, also known as a shooting star, that entered the earth’s atmosphere between on Monday evening and which was visible from different places in Namibia, left many people bewildered.

With the COVID-19 pandemic leaving many people with a sense of apocalyptic gloom, the appearance of the visitor from outer space between 21:00 and 22:00, had those people who observed the meteor blazing a trail across the sky wondering what other dreadful fate might be looming.

However, the meteor observed by people as far afield as Tsumeb in the north, Henties Bay at the coast and Rehoboth to the south of Windhoek, poses no danger to the planet or its residents.

The head of the Geological survey in Namibia and deputy Executive Director of the Ministery of Mines and Energy, Gloria Simubali, said the phenomenon observed in Namibian skies last night is not something to be scared of.

She added that similar sightings will be observable later tonight.

CELESTIAL VISITOR: People were left wondering what appeared in the night sky above Namibia on Monday evening. – Footage: Contributed

“Meteorites actually land on Earth and specifically Namibia more frequently than